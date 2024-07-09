Missing U.S. Woman’s Phone Was Found 50 Feet Underwater in Bahamas
CHILLING FIND
Missing Chicago woman Taylor Casey’s cellphone was discovered under 50-plus feet of water, police in the Bahamas said Monday. Casey, 41, was last seen at a yoga retreat on Paradise Island on June 19, according to CNN. Police said dogs picked up on a scent from a yoga tent during their search, but it ultimately did not lead to anything. Bahamian and U.S. authorities have also been unsuccessful in getting information from the phone. On the Monday before Casey’s disappearance, an unidentified man with a walkie-talkie was seen on the same platform where Casey’s tent was, according to a news release from her mother, Colette Seymore, that was shared by the family’s representatives. On the day Casey was last seen, a retreat participant was approached by a man while sitting alone at the beach, the news release said: “The unidentified man was wearing a Celtics baseball cap and dressed in all black. He claimed he was from Chicago and was interested in taking a yoga class. He proceeded to follow her onto the property.”