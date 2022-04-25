Cops Hunt for Killer After Missing Wisconsin Girl, 10, Found Dead
DEVASTATING
The death of a 10-year-old girl is being investigated as a homicide after her body was found Monday, according to Wisconsin police. Iliana “Lily” Peters was reported missing on Sunday night by her father, who alerted authorities after the fourth-grader failed to make it home from her aunt’s house. That night, officers found an abandoned bike believed to be hers in the woods by a walking trail not far from the aunt’s residence. Peters’ body was discovered nearby around 9:15 a.m. Monday, Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said at a news conference. Kelm said that no arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon, though police were following up on “multiple leads.” He appealed to the public to come forward with any information about the case and asked the community “to maintain a state of vigilance, as there may be a danger to the public.”