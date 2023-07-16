Missing Woman’s ‘Big Heart’ Put Her in Harm’s Way, Family Fears

As search efforts continue for the 25-year-old woman who vanished two days ago after calling 911 from a highway in Hoover, Alabama, her family is worried her “big heart” played a part in her disappearance.

“She’s our baby girl. She’s full of life. She’s a hard worker. She’s thoughtful. She has a big heart, which is kind of why we’re in this situation right now—because of her big heart,” Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell’s father, Carlos Russell, told The Daily Beast on Saturday evening. “She’s smart. She’s a fighter. She means the world to us.”

Carlee Russell was driving home from work on I-459 South on Thursday night when she phoned dispatchers at around 9:34 p.m. to report a toddler walking on the side of the interstate, according to the Hoover Police Department. Police said she checked on the child and called a family member—but her voice suddenly stopped.

Her mother, Talitha Russell, confirmed to reporters that Carlee Russell was on the phone with her sister-in-law at the time that all contact was lost. Upon arrival, officers found no sign of Carlee Russell or a child, although they located her vehicle and some of her belongings nearby.

Hoover police still have not received any calls regarding a missing child.

“We’re remaining strong to our faith that we’ll find our daughter and get her back safe,” Carlos Russell said.

Local, state, and federal authorities are assisting in the search for Carlee Russell, and the reward for information in her case has increased to $50,000. Police have described her as 5’4, about 150-160 pounds, and say she was last seen wearing black clothing and white Nike shoes.

One witness claimed they spotted a gray vehicle with a “light complected male” standing outside of Carlee Russell’s car, according to Hoover police, but they currently have no further information or leads about the man.

WVTM-13 reported that family heard Carlee Russell scream and drop her phone while still on the line, and her parents have said they fear the toddler was used as “bait” to lure their daughter out of her car.

“We want to thank the public, our community, and everyone and every organization that has reached out to us to provide us that support. It’s been absolutely phenomenal,” Carlos Russell said. “We can’t give enough praises to the volunteers who have came out to deal with the weather to pound the pavement, to knock on doors, to show flyers, and try to keep the word out with Carlee.”

“We want to keep the pressure on her,” he added. “We want her to be a household name.”