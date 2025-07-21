‘Mission: Impossible’ and ‘Star Trek’ Star Dies at 97

Stage and screen stalwart Tom Troupe has died. He was 97. Troupe passed away from natural causes at his Beverly Hills home on Sunday, just five days after his birthday, a family spokesperson announced. Best known for his roles in Mission: Impossible, Star Trek, and My Own Private Idaho, Troupe first took steps to get into the acting business with a move to New York in 1948 to study at the Herbert Berghof Studio in Manhattan. His early ambitions were delayed by military service in the Korean War, during which he earned the Bronze Star, according to his representative. It would be nine years after his original move from Kansas City, Missouri, that he returned to acting, making his Broadway debut in The Diary of Anne Frank in 1957. The Cagney & Lacey star would go on to appear in over 70 TV shows, according to CBS News. He also starred in stage productions alongside his actress wife, Carole Cook, who died in 2023 from heart failure at the age of 98. Troupe is survived by his son, Christopher Troupe, daughter-in-law, Becky, and granddaughter, Ashley.