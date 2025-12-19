Russia’s Vladimir Putin sent President Donald Trump a little morale boost Friday as the release of the explosive Epstein files looms. The Russian president waded into Trump’s $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the BBC in the middle of his end-of-year press conference, throwing his support behind the American leader. Calling the lawsuit a “family matter” and claiming he didn’t want to “rub salt” in the wound by commenting on it, Putin nonetheless went on to prop up Trump, telling reporters that inaccurate reporting in the press really is a “problem.” “It’s obvious. I think President Trump is right,” he said. Trump filed the lawsuit against the British broadcaster earlier this month after claiming they “intentionally, maliciously, and deceptively” edited a speech he made before the Jan. 6 Capitol riot to imply he’d encouraged the insurrection. The BBC has since apologized to Trump for editing the clip but said it will defend itself against the case. Putin’s support for Trump comes as the U.S. president and his team brace for the release of files related to the late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, a former pal of Trump.
‘Mission Impossible’ Star and Music Legend’s Ex Dies at 91
Mission: Impossible actor May Britt has died at the age of 91, 65 years on from her marriage to entertainment icon Sammy Davis Jr. She died of natural causes in Los Angeles, at the Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center on Dec. 11, her son Mark Davis said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Swedish-born Britt signed with 20th Century Fox in 1957 and featured in The Hunters, The Blue Angel, and Murder, Inc., before Rat Pack icon Davis announced they were engaged in 1960. They had one child together, Tracey, who died in 2020 at the age of 59 from a short illness, and adopted two sons, Mark and Jeff. In her 2014 book Sammy Davis: A Personal Journey With My Father, Tracey said Davis broke off his engagement to Canadian dancer Joan Stuart to be with Britt. They married in Los Angeles that year, with Frank Sinatra as best man, but Fox later dropped Britt after her interracial marriage, while the couple received death threats and were uninvited from a reception at John F. Kennedy’s White House. Although Britt and Davis divorced in 1968, Tracey said their love never faded. Asking Davis what happened, he told her, “I just couldn’t be what she wanted to me to be. A family man. My performance schedule was rigorous.” Britt remarried in 1993 to Lennart Ringquist, who died in 2017.
Country star Jelly Roll received a pardon on Thursday from Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, closing the book on a criminal past the Grammy-nominated artist has spent years publicly reckoning with. The 41-year-old singer—born Jason Bradley DeFord—was among 33 people pardoned during the governor’s annual holiday event at the Tennessee governor’s mansion, the Associated Press reported. The pardon clears convictions stemming from crimes Jelly Roll committed long before his rise to fame. According to the AP, DeFord was involved in an armed robbery at age 17 and served a one-year prison sentence. A few years later, he was arrested again after police found marijuana and crack cocaine in his car, resulting in eight years of court-ordered supervision. In the years since, Jelly Roll has frequently addressed his checkered past in songs like “Winning Streak” and “I’m Not Okay.” He also testified before the U.S. Senate last year, urging lawmakers to take action on the fentanyl crisis. “I was a part of the problem,” he told senators. “I am here now standing as a man that wants to be a part of the solution.” Gov. Lee said the singer did not receive special treatment, calling his journey “a redemptive, powerful story”—exactly what the pardon process is meant to recognize.
A chilling text sent by NASCAR champion Greg Biffle’s wife Cristina just moments before they died in a plane crash has been revealed. Cristina texted her mother Cathy Grossu, saying, “We’re in trouble”—just before the fiery crash in North Carolina on Thursday which killed seven people in total: Greg and Cristina, their son Ryder, 5, and Greg’s daughter Emma, 14 (whom he shared with ex-wife Nicole Lunders) plus Craig Wadsworth and Dennis Dutton and his son Jack. Grossu told People, “She texted me from the plane and she said, ‘We’re in trouble.’ And that was it. So we’re devastated. We’re brokenhearted.” Grossu said the group were headed to celebrate a birthday in Florida—Greg Biffle was due to turn 56 next week. “To think that they would be killed on a birthday trip, that was just such a fun time for the family,” she says. “And to see the horrific way that it ended, it’s just, it is so hard to bear. I cannot believe they’re gone.” The victims were traveling in a private jet registered to a company owned by Biffle. It crash-landed near a runway 26 minutes after taking off from Statesville Regional Airport. The cause of the crash is being investigated.
The White House’s campaign to “save” TikTok may soon be over—with President Donald Trump’s billionaire pals expected to emerge victorious. The Chinese-owned social media giant has signed a deal to sell its U.S. unit to a joint venture controlled by American investors, according to an internal memo reviewed by Axios. Under the deal, tech titan Oracle, private equity firm Silver Lake, and Abu Dhabi-based MGX will collectively own 45 percent of TikTok’s U.S. entity through “TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC.” ByteDance will retain almost 20 percent of TikTok, and nearly one-third will be held by affiliates of the Chinese firm’s existing investors. Oracle is owned by co-founder and Trump pal Larry Ellison; Silver Lake co-CEO and managing partner Egon Durban has ties to Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner; and MGX has backed the Trump family’s crypto empire. The joint venture will reportedly be in charge of U.S. data protection, algorithm security, content moderation, and software assurance. “A trusted security partner will be responsible for auditing and validating compliance with the agreed upon National Security Terms, and Oracle will be the trusted security partner upon completion of the transaction,” the memo states.
Pete Davidson’s “dream” of becoming a father has finally come true: The comedian’s girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, has given birth to the couple’s first child. In an Instagram post, Hewitt, 29, revealed the baby’s name—Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson—and shared photos of her and Davidson, 32, cradling their newborn. Scottie appears to be named after Davidson’s father, Scott Davidson, a New York City firefighter who died in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Rose is Hewitt’s middle name. “our perfect angel girl arrived 12/12/2025,” the model wrote. She followed up with two messages; a heartfelt note from her and a characteristically humorous one from him. “my best work yet, i am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief,” she wrote, before adding Davidson’s contribution: “wu tang forever.” Hewitt announced her pregnancy in July in an Instagram post captioned, “welp now everyone knows we had sex.” Davidson, who has long been open about wanting kids, spoke of his excitement during a subsequent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “Anybody who knows me, it’s my dream to be a dad, so I’m so excited,” the former Saturday Night Live star enthused. “Elsie’s excited. I’m excited to see her be a mom, so we’re stoked.” Reports that Davidson and Hewitt were dating began in March, with the couple making it Instagram official shortly after. Hewitt said in November that she “knew” from their first date that Davidson would be the father of her children and that she “could not ask for a better father for my child.”
The death of Pulp Fiction actor Peter Greene is a mystery to authorities days after his body was found inside his New York City apartment. Greene, 60, was found dead Friday inside his Manhattan residence after police were called to conduct a welfare check, TMZ reported. The New York City medical examiner has not yet classified the cause of death and has not ruled out homicide, suicide, drugs, or another medical issue, according to the outlet. Sources told TMZ that Greene’s neighbors first raised concerns after hearing music playing from his apartment for several days. Building management was alerted and contacted police, who then entered the unit. Officers told the outlet that Greene’s body showed injuries, but authorities said it remains unclear how those injuries were sustained or whether they contributed to his death. Greene, known for his roles in Pulp Fiction and The Mask was still actively working. His manager, Gregg Edwards, told the New York Post that Greene was preparing to begin filming the independent thriller Mascots alongside actor Mickey Rourke in January. Edwards remembered Greene as a deeply committed actor and close friend. “Truly one of the great actors of our generation,” he told the outlet. “His heart was as big as there was. I’m going to miss him.”
The Rolling Stones are not embarking on their Europe and U.K. tour in the coming year, a rep for the band told USA Today on Thursday, because its guitarist, Keith Richards, 82, wasn’t “keen” on the move this time around. “Nothing was confirmed, but when they properly sat down to discuss the tour, Keith said he didn’t think he could commit,” Bernard Doherty told the site. Richards “wasn’t keen on a big stadium tour for over four months at this time,” he added. The news comes after months of rumors that the band would release another album and continue its tradition of touring every year. Doherty acknowledged that the change “is hard for their fans,” but “The Stones will get back onstage when they’re good and ready.” Last year, the legendary band made 16 U.S. stops for its Hackney Diamonds Tour. In 2015, frontman Mick Jagger told Rolling Stone he had no plans to retire, despite what some naysayers might think.
The U.S. Air Force is purchasing two additional Boeing 747-8s to be used for its long delayed new Air Force One project, known as VC-25B. Lufthansa, one of the last major airlines still flying the “Queen of the Skies” for passenger flights, is selling the 747s for $400 million, which according to Cirium Ascend Consultancy is well above the market rate of $75 million to $100 million per jet, Bloomberg reports. Boeing is the lead contractor on the VC-25B program, which will replace the current group of VC-25A aircraft, which are known as Air Force One when the president is flying on board. Just three years ago, when production of the jet ended in 2022, Boeing sold each 747-8 for about $400 million. Boeing stopped making the passenger version of the jet in 2017. A statement from the Air Force said the two planes will be used for training and “spares.” President Donald Trump has demanded that Boeing complete the project by the end of his term and accepted a gift of a luxury Boeing 747 from the government of Qatar that is currently being retrofitted to serve as an interim Air Force One.
Americans are going to drastic measures to ensure they can escape from their Teslas amid a spate of incidents in which people have gotten trapped, sometimes fatally. The electric car doors of Elon Musk’s flagship brand have become a source of intense national scrutiny, with Bloomberg reporting that some owners have bought glass breakers to break a window if their door wouldn’t open. “Rideshare drivers are proactively showing passengers where to find Tesla’s built-in manual door releases, which vary substantially by model,” the site adds. Online retail marketplaces such as Etsy and Amazon have also introduced products that are designed to make opening the doors easier, including cords that can be pulled in emergencies. Some 35,000 people have signed a Consumer Reports petition demanding that Tesla fix the doors’ design. “I was very traumatized,” said Erin Geter, a 39-year-old from Huntersville, North Carolina, who has since bought a Honda after her toddler became trapped in her Tesla, Bloomberg reports. Tesla has been sued by the bereaved parents of Krysta Tsukahara, who died in a burning Cybertruck. They allege she became trapped inside after crashing into a tree in the San Francisco Bay Area last year.