Suspect in After-Prom Party Murders Was Busted Last Year With Illegal Gun
RED FLAGS
A 19-year-old Mississippi resident accused of fatally shooting two high school students and wounding six more at a post-prom party over the weekend racked up a slew of arrests last year, including a concealed weapons conviction. Cameron Everest Brand was found guilty of the misdemeanor charge on Dec. 8, 2022, and given five days in jail, according to records supplied by the Mississippi Administrative Office of Courts. Brand was also arrested on two different misdemeanor domestic assault charges, one in May 2022 and another in October, neither of which have yet been fully adjudicated. In August, Brand was found guilty of falsely reporting a crime—also a misdemeanor—receiving a sentence of 360 days with 180 of them suspended, plus six months probation. No felony records were located for Brand, the court’s public information office told The Daily Beast on Monday. Haeleigh Stamper, 16, and De’Arreis “Dee Dee” Smith, 18, were fatally shot by a gunman reportedly looking for someone at the party.