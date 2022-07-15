Mississippi AG’s Office: Emmett Till Case Has ‘No New Evidence’
NOT SO FAST
An old unserved warrant in the Emmett Till case was found in a basement in late June with Carolyn Bryant Donham’s name on it but the Mississippi Attorney General’s office said Friday it doesn’t support reopening the case. Donham accused Till of whistling at her, setting off the brutal lynching by a group of white men including her husband. The discovery of the warrant has led to calls to arrest Donham, who would now be in her eighties, but Michelle Williams, chief of staff in the AG’s office, told the Associated Press, “There’s no new evidence to open the case back up.” Williams said the office hasn’t been in contact with Leflore County District Attorney Dewayne Richardson, who would ultimately be responsible for prosecuting Donham. In an unpublished manuscript titled I Am More Than a Wolf Whistle, Donham claimed that she didn’t wish harm on Till. His family believe recent developments, including the warrant, “cannot be ignored by the authorities in Mississippi.”