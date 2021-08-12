Mississippi Asks for Military Hospital Ship With ICUs, Warns It’s Days From Collapse From COVID Cases
MAYDAY, MAYDAY
Mississippi has become the latest state to issue an urgent pandemic distress call to the federal government. Public-health official Jim Craig confirmed Wednesday that state leaders have asked the Biden administration to send a U.S. military hospital ship—such as the USNS Comfort—in a last-ditch attempt to prevent the state’s hospital system from falling into a complete collapse. The plea came after the dean of University of Mississippi Medical Center said the facility was treating 127 COVID-19 patients—including 26 children—with 90 percent of patients unvaccinated. Dean LouAnn Woodward warned: “The Mississippi hospital system will fail within the next five to seven or 10 days if the current trajectory continues.” UMMC has reportedly set up a federally staffed field hospital in its parking garage to help with the sudden overflow of COVID patients.