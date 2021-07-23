CHEAT SHEET
Mississippi Attorney General Asks Supreme Court to Overturn Roe v. Wade
Mississippi’s attorney general filed to challenge Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that legalized abortion in the United States, in the Supreme Court Thursday. Lynn Fitch called the original case’s ruling and subsequent additions to the right to terminate a pregnancy “egregiously wrong” in her filing. The high court, which currently has a 6-3 conservative majority, will hear arguments in the case this fall. Mississippi is one among several states to pass a punitive abortion law in recent months, banning most abortions beyond 15 weeks of pregnancy, but lower courts barred it from going into effect. The newest addition to the court, conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett, has said she opposes abortion.