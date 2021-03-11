Mississippi Gov. Signs Anti-Trans Bill Targeting Youth Sports
‘SEEMINGLY UNENFORCEABLE’
Mississippi has become the first state to pass a law under the Biden administration banning transgender women and girls from playing on women’s sports teams. Gov. Tate Reeves signed the bill into law Thursday despite courts striking down similar legislation in Idaho last year. Nearly half of U.S. states are attempting to ban transgender children from freely participating in sports or accessing health care, a reaction to President Biden’s executive order that explicitly prohibits discrimination in schools on the basis of gender identity. Reeves said in a March 4 tweet the law’s intention is to “protect young girls from being forced to compete with biological males for athletic opportunities,” but an ACLU lawyer focused on transgender rights called the law “very vague and seemingly unenforceable.”