Mississippi Guv Blows Out of Town for Fundraiser After Tornadoes

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves left his state for a Republican fundraiser in Alabama on Monday while it was mopping up from deadly tornadoes. A spokesman for Brandon Presley, the Democrat running against Tate for governor, slammed him for rushing off to the Republican Governors Association gala, where the cheapest ticket was $5,000. “If it would mean furthering himself, Tate Reeves would go to Antarctica for a campaign check,” campaign spokesman Michael Beyer said. Reeves’ campaign manager Elliott Husbands said the governor has been in touch with emergency officials and plans to be on the ground in wrecked communities on Wednesday.