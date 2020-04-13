At Least Six Dead After Tornadoes, Severe Thunderstorm Hit Mississippi
Tornadoes and severe thunderstorms ravaged several counties in Mississippi on Sunday, killing at least six, after roaring through parts of east Texas and northern Louisiana. The National Weather Service in Jackson issued severe weather warnings on Sunday, urging Mississippians to “take cover” and “stay in your safe place.” The fatalities were confirmed in Jefferson Davis County and Walthall County. Gov. Tate Reeves said in a Facebook Live video earlier on Sunday that “this could be a very difficult day, weather-wise.” He urged Mississippi residents to “be weather aware. Pay attention. I know that these storms that are coming through can be dangerous.” On Saturday night and stretching into Sunday morning, the devastating storm caused major damage to houses, properties, and planes at the regional airport of Monroe, Louisiana, a city with more than 47,000 residents. The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has issued severe weather warnings for parts of Alabama and Tennessee through Monday morning.