Two Men Found Vehicle With ‘Free Car’ Sign, Took It for a Ride, Then Found Naked Dead Body in Back
EXTRA PASSENGER
Two joyriders in Mississippi probably couldn’t believe their luck when they found an abandoned vehicle on the side of the road with a sign saying “free car” and the keys waiting in the ignition—but then they checked the back, and discovered a naked dead body. The shocking incident happened near Byram, a city around 10 miles south of Jackson, and The News & Observer reported that the men took the car for a ride before finding the body. When they made the gruesome discovery, they alerted the sheriff’s office. “We believe that... the body was already in the car when the two individuals took possession of it,” said Byron Swilley, sheriff of Copiah County. The two men aren’t facing charges, and officials have reportedly identified the dead man as 34-year-old Anthony McCrillis, who was alive as of last Friday. The Byram Police Department is now investigating how he died.