Mississippi Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Read it at WJTV
Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann has tested positive for coronavirus, Mississippi state Senate staff confirmed Tuesday. Hosemann will work from home following the diagnosis. Several members of the Mississippi state legislature have tested positive for the virus, including House Speaker Philip Gunn. Gov. Tate Reeves and his family tested negative for the virus after having been in close contact with a lawmaker who was diagnosed with the virus, Reeves announced Tuesday. Reeves had said Monday that he would go into isolation as a precautionary measure while awaiting test results.