Mississippi Mom Shoots Partner Dead on Facebook Live—in Front of Kids

A Mississippi woman has been charged with murdering her partner on Facebook Live. Video of Saturday’s incident shows Kadejah Michelle Brown talking to the camera, ranting about Jeremy Brown’s behavior, while her mother cooked food for their four kids in the kitchen. When the victim walked into the house, she got physical with him, a scuffle ensued and the screen went black. But followers could hear a single gunshot ring out, followed by screaming and the sound of children crying and yelling out, “Daddy!” A woman, presumably Brown, was heard shouting, “Help!” and “The gun went off,” and “I’m sorry, baby.” Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said “there was a history of domestic violence between Brown and the victim.”