Mississippi Runs Out of COVID Vaccines After ‘Monumental Surge’ in Demand
OUT OF STOCK
Mississippi’s coronavirus vaccine plan has been “significantly altered” in the past 24 hours due to a “monumental surge” in demand for the shot, according to a statement released by the state health department Wednesday. The surge came after Gov. Tate Reeves said Tuesday that anyone with a pre-existing condition or over the age of 65 was now eligible to receive the vaccine. “Neither the county health department drive-through sites, nor the UMMC vaccine scheduling website was designed to accommodate the monumental surge we are currently experiencing. At this time, we have no additional vaccine, and every appointment is tied to an actual vaccination,” the statement reads. The state hopes to receive a shipment of additional doses in February. Until then, the health department advised residents to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to cover their faces. Mississippi is not alone; across the country, the rollout of the prized vaccine has foundered, plagued by disorganization and high demand.