CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
GOOD SAMARITANS
Mississippi Schools to Help Children Left Behind in Mass ICE Detentions
Read it at The Clarion Ledger
Schools in the Mississippi districts where Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents carried out mass raids on Wednesday have stepped in to make sure children whose parents were detained have a place to stay. The Clarion Ledger interviewed Scott County superintendent Tony McGee who said he knew of at least six children, between the age of kindergarten and high school, whose parents were detained in his school alone, but estimated there could be many more. Scott says he instructed bus drivers to make sure they had a “visual reference to a parent or guardian” before leaving children in potentially empty homes. Those whose parents are caught up in the raids were then bused back to the school where teachers made sure they were taken care of.