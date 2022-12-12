Mississippi State Football Coach Mike Leach in ‘Critical Condition’
NEEDS ‘A MIRACLE’
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach is reportedly in “critical condition,” according to Sports Illustrated, after suffering a health emergency at his home on Sunday. “That issue led to a decision to transfer Coach Leach to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson by ambulance,” the school wrote in a statement, refusing to provide additional details. Leach’s reported “personal health issue” was confirmed by 247Sports, which said Leach “needed a miracle.” MSU has slotted Defensive Coordinator Zach Arnett to replace Leach as an interim coach ahead of the team’s ReliaQuest Bowl appearance on Jan. 2. “My thoughts are with my mentor, my colleague and, more importantly, my friend, Mike Leach,” tweeted University of Houston Head Football Coach Dana Holgorsen. “While I am devastated by today’s news, I know Mike is a fighter with an incredible spirit and I know he will continue to battle.”