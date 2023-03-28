Toddler Dies in Mississippi Tornado as Mom Gives Birth to Second Child
HEARTBREAKING
A 2-year-old girl was killed in Mississippi after a powerful tornado ravaged her family’s neighborhood over the weekend—all while her mother was in a nearby hospital, delivering a baby boy who will now never meet his older sister. Dominique Green left her daughter, Aubrey, with the girl’s grandparents, who were also watching her three cousins while her aunt was at work. The whole family was in their Silver City mobile home when they were hit by the violent storm, one of several that constituted some of the worst in the state’s history, according to meteorologists. Aubrey was killed as the home was ripped apart, and one of her cousins, 8-year-old Kaleb, was left with a severe brain injury, according to his mother, Jessica Drain. Kaleb remains on a ventilator in an intensive care unit, with Drain starting a GoFundMe to cover his medical expenses. She told CNN that Green was still in the hospital with her newborn.