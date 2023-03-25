Mississippi News Anchor Off the Air After Racially Offensive Comments

Read it at Clarion Ledger
Barbie Bassett, an anchor at Mississippi’s WBLT, appears to be out of a job following two racially offensive on-air incidents. The Clarion Ledger reports that Bassett has not appeared on newscasts since March 8, after she quoted a Snoop Dogg lyric that used a variation on the N-word. In the fall, she came under fire for using the phrase “grandmammy”—evoking the slave trade—in an exchange with a Black reporter. At the time, Bassett, a former beauty pageant queen, called her remark an “awful mistake” and said she would undergo training.