Cops: 13-Year-Old Driver Kills 3 Passengers by Crashing Car Into a Tree

Read it at St. Louis Post-Dispatch
A 13-year-old boy from Florissant, Missouri was charged with three counts of manslaughter Tuesday for crashing a car into a tree, killing three other kids in the car. Police say the teenager was speeding near houses at 1:45 a.m. Monday with two 13-year olds and one 9-year-old when he rammed a tree, causing the car to burst into flames. The names of those involved have not been released due to their age, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. A lone survivor was treated for unknown injuries Monday, according to Florissant police officer Steve Michael.