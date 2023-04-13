Missouri Advances GOP's War on Trans People by Restricting Care for Adults
‘GUARDRAILS’
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey on Thursday rolled out an emergency rule severely restricting access to gender-affirming care for transgender people. Though Bailey said in a statement that he was fighting “to protect children” from “experimental” medical procedures by putting up “substantial guardrails,” his regulations will reportedly impact transgender patients regardless of age. The rule, which is set to go into effect April 27 and last until next February, prohibits gender-affirming care unless a patient can present three years’ worth of medical documentation showing gender dysphoria, that they’ve received at least 15 hours of therapy, and confirm that any existing mental health issues have been “resolved.” Patients must also be screened for autism, social media addiction, and signs of “social contagion” related to their gender identity. The rule was announced within hours of the GOP-led Missouri House voting to ban access to gender-affirming health care for minors. Some Democratic lawmakers debating the bill on the House floor became emotional, with House Minority Leader Crystal Quade accusing Republicans of “letting the culture wars take over your souls.”