Missouri Cop Charged With Manslaughter a Year After Fatally Shooting Black Man
A white Kansas City police officer who fatally shot a black man who was backing his pickup truck into his garage a year ago has been charged with manslaughter. Eric DeValkenaere was answering a traffic call at the home of Cameron Lamb when, after noticing a gun, shot him even though he did not have the weapon in his hand, according to an affidavit. Lamb’s family met with President Donald Trump earlier this week to discuss police reform and racial tensions, and said the president promised them that the Department of Justice would look into their case and see if federal charges could be filed. DeValkenaere was charged with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action for recklessly causing the death of Lamb, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said in a release. He faces three to ten years in prison.