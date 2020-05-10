Missouri Couple of 61 Years Die of COVID-19 on Same Day

Read it at St. Louis Post-Dispatch
A Missouri husband and wife, married for 61 years, died of the coronavirus within an hour of each other, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
Bill and Pat Olwig, who had seven children, got a cough around the same time a few weeks ago and ended up in the hospital on ventilators. When they both tested positive for COVID-19, their children realized they would likely not survive. On Friday, life support was disconnected from Bill, 85, and Pat, 83. He died first, followed by his wife about 40 minutes later.
“It’s devastating,” their son Pat told the Post-Dispatch. “And I know they’re just this one small part of this thing that’s hitting people all over the world.”