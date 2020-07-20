Missouri Couple Who Brandished Guns at Black Lives Matter Protesters Now Face Charges

Read it at KSDK
Charges have been filed against the St. Louis couple, Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters as they marched past their home on June 28. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has charged the couple with unlawful use of a weapon, a felony that could lead to as many as four years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said in an interview that he would likely pardon the couple if they are convicted, and had previously indicated that President Donald Trump would be “getting involved” in the case.