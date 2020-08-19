Missouri Doctor Loses License After Performing Toe Amputation on His Back Porch
‘NOT DONE OPTIMALLY’
A Missouri physician has lost his medical license after performing an amputation on his office’s back porch in May 2016. John Ure reportedly amputated a patients’s gangrenous toe in the “non-sterile environment,” and the patient’s medical records do not show that any antibiotics were administered before or after the procedure. The Missouri State Board of Registration for the Health Arts ordered that Ure’s license should be revoked, five months after a January hearing at which Ure appeared without an attorney and four years after the amputation. Ure said performing the procedure on his porch was a “lapse in judgement” and that it was “not done optimally.” Ure must wait two years before applying for his license to be reinstated.