Missouri Ex-Gov. Eric Greitens Releases Bizarre Senate Campaign Video Urging Supporters To Go ‘RINO Hunting’

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, an ex-Navy SEAL and current Republican U.S. Senate candidate, released a wild video on Monday encouraging his supporters to go “RINO hunting” (referring to “Republicans in name only.”) In the 38-second video posted on Twitter, Greitens is seen holding a long shotgun and surrounded by a group of men wearing tactical gear who then break down a house door and throw in a smoke bomb. Greitens is then seen walking into the empty room and asking his supporters to “join the MAGA crew” and get their “RINO hunting permits." The ex-governor says, “Today, we’re going RINO hunting,” adding, “The RINO feeds on corruption and is marked by the stripes of cowardice.”