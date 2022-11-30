Missouri Man Executed for Murdering Cop Despite Claims of Prosecutor's Racial Bias
‘COMPLETELY REHABILITATED’
Kevin Johnson, a Missouri man convicted of killing a St. Louis-area police officer in 2005, was executed by the state on Tuesday night after the U.S. Supreme Court declined for the second time in a week to block the procedure. Johnson, who was pronounced dead at 7:40 p.m. local time, was 37. He was 19 years old when he shot and killed Kirkwood police officer John McEntee—the same age as his daughter, Khorry Ramey, who was blocked on Friday from witnessing her father’s execution, against both their wishes. Johnson had no final statement, but told The Kansas City Star on Nov. 1 in an email, “I’m 100% remorseful and I hate myself for July 5, 2005.” On Monday, he wrote in a separate note to a Star reporter: “I am unconditionally sorry for my actions.” Earlier this month, special prosecutor E. E. Keenan filed an unsuccessful motion to vacate Johnson’s death sentence, arguing that his trial prosecutor had made a “deliberate” attempt to strike Black jurors from the pool, and had treated Johnson differently than a white defendant accused of the same crime. “Tonight, the State of Missouri killed Kevin Johnson, an amazing father to his daughter Khorry, and a completely rehabilitated man,” Johnson’s lawyer, Shawn Nolan, said in a statement. “Make no mistake about it, Missouri capitally prosecuted, sentenced to death, and killed Kevin because he is Black.”