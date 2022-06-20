Missouri GOP Leader ‘In Contact’ With Cops About Unhinged Eric Greitens Video

Read it at The Kansas City Star
A leading Missouri lawmaker blasted fellow Republican and former Governor Eric Greitens on Monday, after Greitens posted an unhinged advertisement that featured him strolling around with a gun and announcing plans to go “RINO hunting,” referring to moderate Republicans. “Anyone with multiple accusations of abuse toward women and children should probably steer clear of this rhetoric,” tweeted Caleb Rowden, the Missouri Senate majority floor leader, referring to accusations of abuse by Greitens’ wife. Rowden added that his office had been in touch with the Missouri highway patrol and that he hoped Greitens “finds the help he needs.”