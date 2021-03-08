GOP Sen. Roy Blunt Won’t Run for Re-Election in 2022

CHEAT SHEET
Republican Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri, who called Donald Trump’s defense team “our side” during the former president’s second impeachment trial, then voted to acquit, calling the proceedings “unconstitutional” and “a tool ... to settle political scores against a private citizen,” will not run for re-election in 2022, he announced. In a video posted to Twitter on Monday, Blunt said, “After 14 general-election victories, three to county office, seven to the United States House of Representatives, and four statewide elections, I won’t be a candidate for re-election to the United States Senate next year.” He did not specify his reason for leaving the seat he won in 2010, after serving as a congressman for more than a decade.