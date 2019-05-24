Missouri Governor Signs Legislation Banning Abortions at 8 Weeks

Missouri Gov. Michael Parson signed legislation on Friday banning abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy, the latest in a series of states enacting restrictive abortion policies. Under the law that comes into force Aug. 28, doctors who violate the eight-week cutoff could face five to 15 years in prison. “By signing this bill today, we are sending a strong signal to the nation that, in Missouri, we stand for life, protect women’s health, and advocate for the unborn,” Parson said in a Friday statement. “All life has value and is worth protecting.” Under the new law, doctors who perform an abortion after the eight-week cutoff could face five to 15 years in prison. Women who receive abortions would not be criminally penalized and the bill does make exceptions for medical emergencies. The new law, however, does not make an exception for rape or incest victims.