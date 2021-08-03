CHEAT SHEET
Missouri Governor Pardons Gun-Toting Couple Mark and Patricia McCloskey
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has pardoned Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who pleaded guilty to misdemeanors for brandishing their guns at a passing crowd of protesters last year. The pardons were among 12 that Parson, a Republican, issued Tuesday. Mark wielded an AR-15-style rifle at the demonstrators, who marched after George Floyd’s murder, and Patricia held a semiautomatic pistol. Mark pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and paid a $750 fine, Patricia to harassment and a fine of $2,000. Mark McCloskey was defiant in statements following his plea. He said from the courthouse steps, “I’d do it again.” In the wake of the dustup, Mark announced he would run for Senate.