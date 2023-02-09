Missouri House Votes Against Ban on Kids Carrying Guns
NO KIDDING
Missouri’s GOP-majority House on Wednesday voted against introducing a ban on children carrying guns without adult supervision in public. Just one Republican supported the proposal that was rejected in a 104-39 vote. Democratic Rep. Donna Baringer said authorities in her district wanted the ban so they could stop “14-year-olds walking down the middle of the street in the city of St. Louis carrying AR-15s.” She added that police were powerless to do anything until the teens “actually brandish them, and brandish them with intent.” Conservative lawmakers saw the proposal as an unwarranted restriction on gun rights. “While it may be intuitive that a 14-year-old has no legitimate purpose, it doesn’t actually mean that they’re going to harm someone. We don’t know that yet,” Republican Rep. Tony Lovasco said. “Generally speaking, we don’t charge people with crimes because we think they’re going to hurt someone.”