CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Missouri Man Allegedly Murdered Pregnant Mom He Met on App by Stabbing Her 20 Times
HORRIFIC
Read it at KMOV
A Missouri man allegedly murdered a pregnant woman he met on a messaging app by stabbing her more than 20 times. Police found the body of Amethyst Killian, 22, the day after Thanksgiving a block from her home in St. Peters. Damion Delgado, 27, has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Killian had two other children, an 11-month-old and a 6-year-old, and was five months pregnant at the time of her death. The pair met via TextNow, a messaging app, to engage in consensual sex, according to police. Detectives arrested Delgado Tuesday and said that he had attempted to kill himself the day before. Authorities said they have not discovered a motive.