Cops: Missouri Man Dressed as Joker Made Threats to Kill, Use Bombs on Livestream
A Missouri man dressed like the Joker allegedly livestreamed himself threatening to kill people and use bombs on Monday night before being handcuffed on camera earlier this week, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Jeremy Garnier was charged with making a terrorist threat after he was seen getting into costume and threateneing a local bar in an hour-long Facebook Live stream. “Yeah, I can’t be inebriated when I’m planning on, you know, killing a bunch of people,” the 48-year-old reportedly said, after telling the bartender he wanted a Sprite. “It’s not something you can do. I’m live on Facebook right now. I’ve got like nearly 2,000 people watching me.” The footage then shows him telling someone that he has “no weapons” on him. “I’m not going to do nothing. You’ve got me messed up. Except all these bombs,” he said. Police then arrived to to the scene in response to a call for an active shooter, and Garnier was seen on the livestream being handcuffed. Garnier was ordered held without bail. He reportedly has multiple previous convictions for burglary.