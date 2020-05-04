373 Asymptomatic Carriers Identified at One Meat-Packing Plant
Is this good news or bad news? Nearly 375 employees at a Missouri meat-packing plant who tested positive for coronavirus were all asymptomatic, CNN reports, citing the state department of health. The workers were all employees of Triumph, a pork-processing plant, located in St. Joseph, on the border of Missouri and Kansas. The testing was undertaken in several waves; Missouri officials, however emphasized that all of the individuals who tested positive were asymptomatic. Multiple meat-packing plants and food-processing facilities across the U.S., where people unavoidably work in close proximity, have seen outbreaks of the deadly virus, forcing shutdowns and sparking concerns of possible food shortages. Mark Campbell, CEO of Triumph Foods, said that lab results indicated 17 percent of those tested were positive for the virus. Those diagnosed with coronavirus will now have to stay home and self-isolate for a period, and will be paid under the company’s COVID-19 wage-continuation policy, according to Campbell. Epidemiologists say the ability of the virus to be transmitted by carriers who do not feel unwell is key to its rapid transmission rate, however it is also hoped that asymptomatic people will develop at least some immunity, helping provide higher levels of herd resistance to the virus.