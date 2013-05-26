Missouri Overpass Collapse Injures 7

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Seven people were injured Saturday in Missouri when two freight trains collided and then caused a highway overpass to collapse. Railroad officials said 12 Union Pacific cars derailed, striking an overpass pillar. Police dispatcher Clay Slipis said five people in two vehicles were taken to a nearby hospital, as well as a Union Pacific conductor and an engineer. Six of the injured were released Saturday and the seventh was in good condition, Slipis said.