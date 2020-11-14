Missouri Rep. Cori Bush Says Republicans Called Her ‘Breonna’ Because She Wore a Breonna Taylor Mask

Read it at Twitter
Newly elected Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) tweeted Thursday that she had worn a face mask bearing the name of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old EMT worker killed while sleeping in March by Louisville police, on her first day on Capitol Hill, but the face covering didn’t have the effect she intended. “A few of my Republican colleagues have called me Breonna, assuming that’s my name,” Bush wrote. “It hurts. But I’m glad they’ll come to know her name & story because of my presence here. Breonna must be central to our work in Congress.” Taylor’s killing inspired nationwide protests against police brutality and shootings over the summer.