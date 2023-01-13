Missouri Republicans Ban Female Lawmakers From Sporting Bare Arms
THE RIGHT TO BARE ARMS
Missouri lawmakers, fresh off stripping women of abortion rights last year, turned their attention to another pressing matter when they returned to the state Capitol this week: women’s bare arms. In its first session of the year on Wednesday, the Republican-controlled state House of Representatives tightened its dress code for women (but not men) to require female lawmakers to cover their arms. Rep. Ann Kelley, a Republican who co-conspired the dress code update, initially wanted everyone to have to wear blazers while in the chamber, but Republicans eventually conceded that cardigans and jackets would be OK after incredulous Democrats roasted the proposal. “Just finished floor debate explaining why knit blazers do not include cardigans on an amendment restricting what women can wear in the House,” tweeted Democrat Jamie Johnson. “Why would we need to add additional class barriers to the idea that anyone could represent the people …”