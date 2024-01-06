CHEAT SHEET
Missouri's Top Election Official Threatens to Kick Biden Off Ballot
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft threatened to remove President Joe Biden from the state’s ballot should the Supreme Court decline to reverse Colorado’s decision to remove former President Donald Trump from its ballot, NBC News reports. “What has happened in Colorado & Maine is disgraceful & undermines our republic,” Ashcroft tweeted. “If Democrat states are saying we're not going to let these Republicans run, you bet you’re going to see the same thing happening from Republican states. And it’s not good,” he was quoted telling the news outlet. Both Colorado and Maine have sought to remove Trump from their ballots under the 14th Amendment for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.