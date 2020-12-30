Sen. Josh Hawley Says He’ll Contest Congress’ Certification of Electoral Vote
GROAN
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) said Wednesday he will object to the Electoral College vote when it is officially certified in Congress on Jan. 6. The move will force both houses of Congress to vote on whether or not to reject the election’s results, one that is all but certain to be unsuccessful, given that Democrats control the House and several Senate Republicans have acknowledged President-elect Biden’s victory. “At the very least, Congress should investigate allegations of voter fraud and adopt measures to secure the integrity of our elections,” Hawley said in a statement. Allegations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election have repeatedly been rebuked in federal court, as well as by Trump appointees such as former Attorney General William Barr and former cybersecurity chief Chris Krebs.