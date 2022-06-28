Missouri State Rep Convicted of Defrauding Patients and Lying to Feds
‘SELFISH’
Missouri state Rep. Tricia Derges was convicted Tuesday by a jury on 22 charges, including committing wire fraud, prescribing illegal medications, and lying to federal investigators, the Springfield News-Leader reports. Derges, who is a licensed assistant physician and founded several clinics in the state, was found guilty of giving her patients an acellular amniotic fluid treatment she claimed was a stem cell injection. “This is an elected official who stole money from the public, a purported humanitarian who cheated and lied to her patients, and a medical professional who illegally distributed drugs. She violated her position of trust to selfishly enrich herself at the expense of others,” U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore said in a statement. The jury also voted to have law enforcement seize almost $300,000 in federal pandemic aid back from Derges, which she requested for a clinic that had already received funding. While Derges is banned from running for re-election, she has so far refused to resign as a state representative despite mounting pressure from constituents and other lawmakers.