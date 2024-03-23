Missouri Teen Is Now Breathing on Her Own Weeks After Brutal Attack Caught on Camera

A 16-year-old girl who was left comatose after a horrific altercation with a classmate, is breathing on her own, according to her family.

Kaylee Gain’s latest health update was posted on Friday to a GoFundMe page which was started by Hayden Gain on behalf of Clinton Gain.

“We are happy to share that Kaylee is breathing on her own, remains stable and the best news so far is that we have been moved out of the ICU,” the post said. “We are truly blessed by the outpouring of support and your prayers. It means so much to us!”

The GoFundMe has already raised over $41,000 towards Gain’s care.

On March 8, Gain suffered traumatic brain injuries when she was allegedly assaulted by a 15-year-old girl who beat Gain’s head into the ground in Spanish Lake, Missouri. The suspect was arrested and charged with assault, but her name has not been released because she is a minor.

Last week, Gain’s grandmother wrote that she was “devastated,” and that the attack was “unforgivable.”

Meanwhile, the family of the suspect has claimed that she is the real victim, and was defending herself after she had been “harassed and bullied,” according to the New York Post.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, called the suspect “evil,” and argued the young girl should be tried as an adult. “When you have teens who should know better, who do know better and they're committing adult crimes, there needs to be adult punishments,” Bailey said.

If she is charged as an adult, she could face 10 to 30 years in prison. The suspect’s family has begun petitioning St. Louis County Chief Juvenile Officer Rick Gaines with the hopes of convincing him not to charge her as an adult, the Post reports.