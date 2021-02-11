CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Thieves Steal Funeral Van—With Body Inside
HOT WHEELS
Read it at St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Thieves swiped a van from outside a convenience store on Thursday. That would not normally make headlines, but this van belonged to a funeral home and there was a dead body inside. The driver ducked into the store to get something and left it running. Presumably, the thieves did not notice that it belonged to the William C. Harris Funeral Home or that the remains of a woman were in the back. “The vehicle should stand out and we hope directing the public’s attention to it will assist us in locating the van as soon as possible,” St. Louis County Police Sgt. Benjamin Granda told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.