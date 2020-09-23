CHEAT SHEET
Missouri's Anti-Mask Governor and His Wife Test Positive for Coronavirus
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and his wife, first lady Teresa Parson, have both tested positive for COVID-19, state health officials announced Wednesday. After experiencing what was said to be prolonged allergy symptoms, Mrs. Parson decided to get tested and came back with a positive result. The governor then took a nasal swab test, too, and tested positive. Missouri has more than 118,000 coronavirus cases and is still battling a steady increase in infections—but the governor has been an outspoken critic of mask mandates and has often chosen not to wear one in public. “You don’t need government to tell you to wear a dang mask,” he previously said. “If you want to wear a dang mask, wear a mask.”