CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Missy Elliott and Kate Bush Among 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees
RUNNING UP THAT HILL
Read it at Vulture
Girls just wanna have fun—and a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Cyndi Lauper, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, and Kate Bush are among 14 nominees to be added to the hall of fame in 2023. It’s Elliot’s first year of eligibility, alongside nominee the White Stripes. The hall of fame recently announced it’d pivot away from its male-oriented, rock-based nominating to include artists “whose music connects us all” and represent “the sound of youth culture.” Other nominees are Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Rage Against the Machine, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Soundgarden, the Spinners, A Tribe Called Quest, and Warren Zevon. The shortlist will be trimmed in May when the official date of induction is announced.