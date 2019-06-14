Missy Elliott Becomes First Female Hip Hop Artist Inducted Into Songwriters Hall of Fame

Missy Elliott became the first female hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on Thursday night in New York. The 47-year-old has written her own hit songs and penned lyrics for Beyoncé, Destiny’s Child, Ariana Grande, Busta Rhymes and many others. The rap icon known as Misdemeanor was honored by former President Barack Obama in a taped tribute at the ceremony. “Missy, I want to thank you for all of your trailblazing ways,” he said. “Thank you not for just sharing your gift with the world, but for being an advocate for so many people out there, especially young girls who are still figuring out how to make their voices heard.” Holding back tears, Elliott, who has fought health problems related to Graves disease in recent years, told the audience: “Every time I come up to a podium even with all the work that I’ve done, I don’t know, and I’m assuming it’s just God, I don’t know why I am here... I am thankful.”