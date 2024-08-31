Rapper Fatman Scoop has died at age 53 after collapsing onstage Friday night in the middle of a free concert in Hamden, Connecticut.

Scoop, real name Isaac Freeman III, was headlining the Green & Gold Party when he suffered a medical emergency as he was hyping up the crowd for the next song. In social media clips, a shirtless Scoop can be seen stepping up to a DJ booth before falling back out of view.

The venue’s emergency crews rushed over to administer CPR, and paramedics were called to the park around 8:33 p.m., TMZ reported. Scoop was taken away on a stretcher and transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts I announce the passing of Isaac Freeman III, professionally known as Fatman Scoop,” wrote DJ and producer Birch Michael, who also served as Scoop’s tour manager. “I am honestly lost for words... you took me all over the world and had me performing alongside you on some of the biggest and greatest stages on this planet, the things you taught me have truely [sic] made me the man I am today.”

Scoop made a name for himself as a rapper, hype man, and producer in the ’90s, scoring the hit “Be Faithful,” featuring Crooklyn Clan, in 1999. He was introduced to a new generation as a hype man on the 2005 hits “Lose Control” by Missy Elliot and “It’s Like That” by Mariah Carey.

Elliot took to X to offer her condolences and pay homage to the legacy Scoop leaves behind.

“Prayers for Fatman Scoop family for STRENGTH during this difficult time,” she wrote. “Fatman Scoop VOICE & energy have contributed to MANY songs that made the people feel HAPPY & want to dance for over 2 decades. Your IMPACT is HUGE & will be NEVER be forgotten..”