CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Mistaken Domestic Violence Suspect Shot and Hit by Police Car
OOPS
Read it at Fox 10 Phoenix
A man who authorities mistook for the suspect in a domestic violence case was shot by Phoenix Police and hit by a patrol car on Sunday. The wounded man was chased from the scene where police were responding to a distress call about a different suspect. Police say the man they wounded did not initially comply with their commands, at one point pulling a gun on the officers, which prompted one of them to shoot the man. “Another officer, at the same time or very soon after, struck the suspect with his vehicle," police said. The wounded man was taken to the hospital for treatment. Phoenix Police are still searching for the initial domestic violence suspect.