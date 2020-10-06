This Refillable Oil Sprayer Can Be Used With Any Cooking Oil, Lemon Juice, Vinegar, Cooking Wine, and More
I cook a lot. Like breakfast for our family of four at least four or five days a week, dinner five or six nights a week, and even some fancy lunches on the days it’s not a sandwich or canned soup due to crunch time. In my many years of cooking, I’ve become partial to many things in the kitchen, from a given set of pots to certain wooden spatulas to this cutting board vs. that one. (Why? Because that one is dulling my knives, and good ol’ this one isn’t. Yeah.)
But for years, I really didn’t pay the slightest bit of attention to what cooking spray I used beyond what type of oil it actually sprayed. Instead of spending time and money on different brands that basically all did the same thing, we don’t buy cooking spray anymore, and haven’t for most of the year, because earlier this year we got a MISTO, which was arguably the best $10 the family has ever spent. (Pro tip: splurge for the two-pack for $16.25)
Using a MISTO is as simple as one, two, three. One:fill the cylinder halfway with the oil, juice, vinegar or whatnot of your choosing. Two: screw on the cap and pump the top up and down about 10 times. Three: spray the whatnot within the can into your pan, atop your salad, onto your fillet, and so on.
Yes, this is an easy-to-use misting device that you can re-use for years, but think about the greater implications here. That $10 MISTO will replace how many aerosol cans of cooking spray over its working life span? A hundred? A dozen? And what do you do with those cans of PAM (or other sprays) when they’re empty? Probably toss them, right? Even if you recycle your old cooking spray cans, there is still energy used to process them. The MISTO will quickly pay for itself, because buying bulk oil and refilling a MISTO is significantly cheaper than buying can after can of PAM. Here, once empty, you just refill and get on with things. Like more cooking.
MISTO Aluminum Bottle Oil Sprayer
